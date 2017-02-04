Admonished by parents, teenager hangs himself

: A 16-year-old boy allegedly hanged himself at his residence in south-west Delhi’s Dwarka on Friday.

The deceased was a Class X student at a private school.

Probe has revealed that his parents had scolded him over household chores.

The incident happened when the victim’s parents were away at work.Neighbours said they informed the boy’s parents when he did not open the door despite repeated knocks. His father then broke open the door to find the victim hanging from a ceiling fan. The police were subsequently informed. No suicide note was found at the spot.