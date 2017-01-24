Admission row: parents oppose AAP govt’s order

Parents whose kids are to be admitted in nursery this year, told the Delhi High Court on Monday that the AAP government’s order to private unaided schools to admit students in nursery using the neighbourhood criteria, is bad in law and has curtailed their fundamental rights.

“We are not concerned with the terms of (DDA) allotment letter. We are opposed to the Delhi government’s decision as it has restricted our choice or right to decide where to send our children for study,” senior advocate Sandeep Sethi, appearing for the parents, told Justice Manmohan.

‘Right to decide’

“This choice or right cannot be restricted by an executive order. The order completely eliminates our right to apply in these 298 schools. Our fundamental rights cannot be curtailed,” Mr. Sethi argued on behalf of the parents.

The parents, the Action Committee of Unaided Recognised Private Schools and the Forum for Promotion of Quality Education, have moved the court against the Delhi government’s order on the ground that the neighbourhood restriction was “not reasonable”. — PTI