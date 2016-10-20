Delhi

Administration must guarantee Najeeb full security: JNUTA

Expressing concern over the incident at Mahi-Mandavi Hostel and the subsequent disappearance of Najeeb Ahmad, the Jawaharlal Nehru University Teachers’ Association (JNUTA) on Wednesday said it found the university administration’s handling of the matter “utterly deplorable”.

The student has been missing since October 15.

“The university must issue an appeal to Najeeb guaranteeing him full security and an assurance that all his rights will be protected, including his legal rights. The university should assure him a fair and transparent enquiry process. That will also encourage filing of a complaint against his alleged attackers,” said JNUTA secretary Bikramaditya Choudhary.

Safe environment

JNUTA president Ajay Patnaik said parents from across their country sent their children to JNU to study, and that it is the duty of the administration and teachers to provide a safe environment for learning.

“Today, we have Najeeb’s mother sitting outside the Administration Block in tears saying that she wants to take Najeeb home and not let him finish his studies. It should not have come to this,” said Prof. Patnaik.

The JNUTA said it expects the administration to come out clearly and unambiguously in ensuring Najeeb’s safe return and to create a fearless environment for people of different sections on campus.



Terms JNU administration’s handling of the matter ‘utterly deplorable’



