Activists take out rally in Jaipur, demand food security and pension

Civil rights groups staged a dharna and took out a rally here on Wednesday demanding transparency and accountability in public distribution system, honest implementation of food security law and release of social security pensions to all deserving people.

Activists attending the rally raised slogans against the Rajasthan government's failure to verify the list of social security pensioners even after the pension of lakhs of people was stopped and refusal to give food material to the PDS beneficiaries due to non-functioning of the newly installed point-of-sale (PoS) machines.

Social activist Nikhil Dey pointed out that about 30 lakh families living below poverty line had been deprived of the PDS material in September, while only 6.16 lakh of the 9.32 lakh Antyodaya card holders were being given the benefit of 35 kg of foodgrain under the Food Security Act.

A large number of silicosis patients from Bhilwara, Ajmer and Rajsamand districts, taking part in the rally, said the State government had failed to pay them the mandatory compensation of Rs.1 lakh even one year after the relevant certificates were issued to them.

Dalit activist Jignesh Mewani, who emerged as the face of Una protests in Gujarat recently, said while addressing the rallyists that Dalits in Rajasthan had become the targets of all kinds of atrocities in the Bharatiya Janata Party rule, while the State government was looking the other way.

Mr. Mewani said Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje had misled the State's Dalit groups by first promising to order a CBI inquiry into the brutal murder of Dalit girl Delta Meghwal and later going back on her word. He demanded that the statue of Manu be removed from the High Court premises in Jaipur to stop continuous insult of Dalits.