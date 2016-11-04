Acid being sold openly: DCW

Despite sale of acid being banned by the Supreme Court it continues to be sold in various shops across the Capital, the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) has claimed.

The women’s body had conducted an investigation, as part of which DCW staffers went to 30 shops in two days and were able to procure acid from 23 shops.

The DCW is planning to send the investigation report to Lieutenant-Governor Najeeb Jung and appeal for immediate ban on the retail sale of acid and strict action against those who sell and procure acid in Delhi. — PTI