Delhi

Accused says he was sober, cops wait for medical reports

Shoaib Kohli

Shoaib Kohli  

Shoaib Kohli was on his way to Vasant Vihar to meet his friends when the accident happened, said the police. In the investigation so far, the accused has claimed that he was sober, but the police said they were waiting for his medical examination report.

Schooling in Capital

The accused in the BMW hit-and-run case, describes himself on Facebook as a co-founder of Dreamteam Food Concepts Private Limited, a company based in Gurugram.

The police, however, have said that he works as an analyst at the company.

On his Facebook profile, the 24-year-old has also mentioned the University of Pennsylvania as his alma mater and that he did his schooling from Vasant Valley School in the Capital. He is seen playing polo and expressing support for the football Club Manchester United. He has told the police that it was Nazrul who suddenly applied brakes but the front of his car and the back of Nazrul's car suggest that the BMW was moving at a very high speed.

The police said that the accused was driving a five-seated diesel vehicle and belongs to one Shah E Naaz Judge Kohli, his mother who is a resident of Sector 9 in Chandigarh. ShaheNaaz Kohli and her husband, Sandeep Kohli are Directors of Mezbaan Hoteliers Private Limited, a registered company based in New Delhi. They are settled in New Delhi with two children.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | May 23, 2020 4:58:06 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Delhi/Accused-says-he-was-sober-cops-wait-for-medical-reports/article17084382.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY