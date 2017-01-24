Accused says he was sober, cops wait for medical reports

Shoaib Kohli was on his way to Vasant Vihar to meet his friends when the accident happened, said the police. In the investigation so far, the accused has claimed that he was sober, but the police said they were waiting for his medical examination report.

Schooling in Capital

The accused in the BMW hit-and-run case, describes himself on Facebook as a co-founder of Dreamteam Food Concepts Private Limited, a company based in Gurugram.

The police, however, have said that he works as an analyst at the company.

On his Facebook profile, the 24-year-old has also mentioned the University of Pennsylvania as his alma mater and that he did his schooling from Vasant Valley School in the Capital. He is seen playing polo and expressing support for the football Club Manchester United. He has told the police that it was Nazrul who suddenly applied brakes but the front of his car and the back of Nazrul's car suggest that the BMW was moving at a very high speed.

The police said that the accused was driving a five-seated diesel vehicle and belongs to one Shah E Naaz Judge Kohli, his mother who is a resident of Sector 9 in Chandigarh. ShaheNaaz Kohli and her husband, Sandeep Kohli are Directors of Mezbaan Hoteliers Private Limited, a registered company based in New Delhi. They are settled in New Delhi with two children.