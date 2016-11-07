Accused in NCUI shootings is injured woman’s boyfriend

: Police probe has revealed that the accused in Saturday’s shooting at South Delhi’s National Cooperative Union of India (NCUI) campus was the boyfriend of a woman who was among those injured in the incident.

Kajal Sarkar, the 32-year-old accused, is the son of a CISF constable. He used his father’s licensed pistol to shoot himself after shooting the 26-year-old woman and her 31-year-old husband Rajender, said the police. The accused is from Noida, while both the victims are from Assam. The woman had come to the Capital last month and enrolled herself in a three-month course at the NCUI training centre, said its Director Satyanarayan.

Bone of contention

The woman had allegedly told Mr. Sarkar that she had concealed the fact that her divorce with her husband had not been finalised, said a police officer. This led to him shooting Mr. Rajender, the officer added.

At around 9.15 pm on Saturday, Mr. Sarkar was with the woman at the NCUI campus when they met Rajender. “An argument ensued and Mr. Sarkar pulled out a pistol and shot Mr. Rajender in the abdomen. In a state of panic, he also shot the woman and then turned the gun on himself,” said the officer. The police rushed the three injured persons to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) and all of them are said to be out of danger.

Asked if the possibility of a premediated act had been ruled out, the officer said that was under investigation.

Since the accused was carrying an unauthorised weapon, the police would now book the licence holder, Mr. Sarkar's father, Constable Jitan Sarkar, under the Arms Act. The accused now faces a case of attempt to murder.