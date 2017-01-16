Accused ‘guided’ by omens

: Sunil Rastogi purportedly believed in omens which he thought would help his plans come to fruition. These would range from his choice of clothes to the areas where he targeted his victims.

“He would visit the Capital wearing clothes that were very similar,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Omvir Singh Bishnoi.

Favoured route

For the past 13 years, Rastogi had also been taking the same Jansamparkkranti train to come to the city. He would also alight only at the Ghaziabad railway station. He told the police that he believed that the route portended success for him.

The police said the accused was familiar with areas in east Delhi as he had lived there between 1990 and 2004. Among the places were Khoda, Kalyanpuri, Trilokpuri and New Ashok Nagar

“Once, Rastogi was forced to leave from a slum where he lived as he had sexually assaulted a minor girl there. He would, however, keep going there,” said Mr. Bishnoi.

In the “hundreds of trips” that he claims to have made to the city, he allegedly attempted sexual assault on 2,500 girls.

Mr. Bishnoi said the claims were being verified.

He was arrested in a POCSO case in Rudrapur in February 2016, but was granted bail six months later.

Sources said the case was in the final stages of trial.

The accused was also allegedly booked for theft and under the NDPS Act in Rudrapur, Delhi and Ghaziabad.