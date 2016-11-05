Abducted baby returned after 6 hours

: A 12-day-old baby was allegedly abducted from the premises of Babu Jagjivan Ram Memorial Hospital in north-west Delhi on Friday. However, pressure mounted by the police forced the alleged abductor to return the baby within six hours.

According to the police, the woman who abducted the boy had been under tremendous pressure by her in-laws to bear a son after delivering three daughters, the last of them earlier this week. The abducted baby’s mother had taken him to the hospital for getting him vaccinated.

According to the police, the incident happened at 6 a.m.

“We were allotted a room for half a day. I made my baby sleep on the bed till the doctors came in. It had hardly been 10 minutes since we came in that I went to use the washroom. When I came back, I found my son was missing,” said Soni Updhyay (23).

Into a tizzy

Soni then alerted the hospital staff. Soon, a frantic search for the boy began. Other families on the floor, too, started panicking and made sure they did not leave their children alone.

She added that the hospital staff initially did not pay attention to her cries for help, but when they sensed that the matter was serious, they started looking for her son. The woman also rang up her husband, Sunil Pandey (27), who reached the hospital and subsequently filed a complaint at the Jahangirpuri police station.

Soon, police teams conducted raids in surrounding areas and CCTV cameras were scanned. Check points were also alerted.

All for a son

“After sometime, the woman who had abducted the baby returned, and handed him over to the police,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (North-West) Milind Mahadeo Dumbere. The investigators, however, did not reveal the identity of the woman and said she was allowed to go after she apologised.

Soni has alleged that the abduction would not have been possible without the connivance of the hospital staff. The police are probing hether there was any negligence on the part of the hospital authorities or not.