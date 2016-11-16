Delhi

ATM fire



Fire at ATM, no injuries



A minor fire broke out at an ATM booth in north Delhi’s Kashmere Gate on Monday. The fire at the ATM outside a Central Bank branch was due to a short circuit, said authorities. No casualties or damage of currency has been reported. According to Delhi Fire Services the call was received around 6.25p.m. “We immediately dispatched six fire tenders to the spot. The fire was brought under control in 15 minutes,” said a fire official.

The police said that the ATM had been closed for the last 4-5 days. — Staff Reporter

Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | Jun 20, 2020 12:49:53 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Delhi/ATM-fire/article16643366.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY