AMU students seek CBI probe into Najeeb’s disappearance

The Aligarh Muslim University Students’ Union has demanded a CBI inquiry into the mysterious disappearance of JNU student Najeeb Ahmed, who has now been missing since 74 days.

Family being harassed

In a memorandum sent to President Pranab Mukherjee, the students’ union has alleged that instead of trying to trace Najeeb, the police was harassing his family and shielding criminals.

Stir may be intensified

The memorandum said that the same forces which had compelled Dalit student Rohit Vemula to commit suicide in Hyderabad earlier this year were responsible for Najeeb’s disappearance.

Led by their union president Faizul Hasan, the AMU students held a demonstration here on Tuesday.

They have threatened to intensify their stir if the government does not fulfil their demand.

JNUSU acts tough

The Jawaharlal Nehru University Students’ Union, too, has asserted that they will continue with their protest on the issue.

Najeeb, an M.Sc. (Biotechnology) student, went missing on October 15 after an alleged scuffle with members of the ABVP at his hostel on the JNU campus.

His mother Fatima Nafees and sister Sadaf were detained by the police when they, along with scores of agitating students, tried to take out a protest march to India Gate on November 6.

Fatima, in fact, was seen being virtually dragged into a bus by the police along with other students.

Reward for information

The Delhi Police, meanwhile, has announced a reward of Rs.10 lakh for information on Najeeb, while the Crime Branch is trying to trace him, but without any success so far. — PTI