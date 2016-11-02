AMU confers doctorate on Japanese Nobel laureate

Noted Japanese nuclear physicist and Nobel laureate Professor Takaaki Kajita was on Tuesday conferred with the Doctorate in Science (DSc), honoris causa, at the 64th Annual Convocation of Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) in Uttar Pradesh.

“I am greatly honoured to receive Doctorate of Science, honoris causa, from this great seat of learning and I would like to offer my sincerest gratitude to Aligarh Muslim University,” said Prof. Kajita.

He said he is impressed with the infrastructure and the warm hospitality shown by AMU. He also thanked AMU vice-chancellor Lt. Gen. Zameeruddin Shah, for inviting him.

Delivering the acceptance speech, Prof. Kajita urged the AMU faculty members to participate in recognised conferences, workshops and training programmes and undertake research projects.

He pointed out that appointment of high quality faculty members with a few years of post-doctoral experience and exposure to international and national collaborations will always bring significant improvement in research and in turn would lead to better training of young minds.

Prof. Kajita said that the Japanese Neutrino Community is looking forward to have more collaboration in future with Indian scientists in general and AMU in particular.

“I have been associated with AMU’s Professor Sajjad Athar since 2008, when he visited Institute for Cosmic Ray Research of the University of Tokyo to work with us,” said Prof. Kajita.

The association with Prof. Athar, he said has facilitated a collaboration, which would get stronger by leaps and bounds in the time to come.-IANS