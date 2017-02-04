Delhi

AIIMS to get new pulse dye laser machine

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) here has approved ₹60 lakh for the procurement of a new state-of-the-art Pulse Dye Laser Machine for its Dermatology Department.

Process expedited

V.Srinivas, deputy director (Administration), AIIMS, said that the store purchase committee of the Institute had been requested to expedite processing of the tenders received from competent bidders for timely procurement of the new pulse dye laser.

Used to treat skin disorder

“Once purchase orders are placed, the installation time for the pulse dye laser is three months. Patient care services can be commenced thereafter,” he added.

The Pulse Dye Laser is used for treatment of port wine stains. It had been operational in the Dermatology department since 2010.

Nearly 200 patients have been treated since, with each patient receiving 10 sessions over a period of six to eight weeks.

The laser machine at the institute has been non-operational since 2015 due to technical problems.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | Jun 6, 2020 4:14:27 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Delhi/AIIMS-to-get-new-pulse-dye-laser-machine/article17185843.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY