AIIMS to get new pulse dye laser machine

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) here has approved ₹60 lakh for the procurement of a new state-of-the-art Pulse Dye Laser Machine for its Dermatology Department.

Process expedited

V.Srinivas, deputy director (Administration), AIIMS, said that the store purchase committee of the Institute had been requested to expedite processing of the tenders received from competent bidders for timely procurement of the new pulse dye laser.

Used to treat skin disorder

“Once purchase orders are placed, the installation time for the pulse dye laser is three months. Patient care services can be commenced thereafter,” he added.

The Pulse Dye Laser is used for treatment of port wine stains. It had been operational in the Dermatology department since 2010.

Nearly 200 patients have been treated since, with each patient receiving 10 sessions over a period of six to eight weeks.

The laser machine at the institute has been non-operational since 2015 due to technical problems.