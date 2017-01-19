AIIMS threatens to sack 14 doctors over protest

Acting tough, the AIIMS administration on Wednesday issued notices to 14 resident doctors, asking them why their services should not be terminated for participating in a protest which almost disrupted an event attended by two Union Ministers on Tuesday.
Protest over land
The 14 doctors were a part of the protest staged by the Resident Doctors' Association (RDA) against the signing of an MoU between AIIMS and National Buildings Construction Corporation Limited to sell 10 per cent of the institutional land for commercial use for building over 3,000 flats for AIIMS staff in Ansari Nagar.
The AIIMS management has asked the doctors concerned to submit their replies by 3 p.m. on Thursday. “Your conduct is unbecoming of a resident of AIIMS... and in violation of directions of High Court of Delhi,” said the notice. PTI
