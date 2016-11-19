AIIMS starts online video consultation

: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has started online video consultation facility for patients based out of Delhi.

Doctors from 20 departments are available for consultation. The facility is available on prior appointment.

‘World-class treatment’

“We have doctors from departments such as medicine, gastroenterology and cardiology available for consultation. The aim is to ensure that patients who don’t stay in metros aren’t deprived of world-class specialists,’’ said a senior physician.

Dr. Deepak Agrawal, IT division, AIIMS, said, “The clinic has been developed by the National Informatics Centre. It allows uploading of discharge summary and investigation reports. The consultation, however, will not be valid for medico-legal purposes as it will be given without the physical presence of the patient.’’

With very few speciality hospitals in northern India, the burden on the hospital is increasing by the day.