AIIMS approves money for machine procurement

The All India Institute Of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) here has approved ₹60 lakh for procurement of a new state-of-the-art machine for one of its departments, days after the Delhi High Court castigated it on a patient’s complaint that he was not getting treatment for a serious ailment.
Deputy Director (Administration), AIIMS, V. Srinivas said the store purchase committee of the institute has been requested to expedite processing of the tenders received from competent bidders for timely procurement of the new pulse dye laser, which is used for skin treatment. AIIMS had procured the pulse dye laser in 2010, an imported machine from a firm in the US. The American firm had changed its service agents in India, resulting in non-servicing following a breakdown in 2015, while the machine was still in guarantee period.
HC raps institute
The move comes in the wake of the Delhi High Court asking the premier institute why its ‘pulse dye laser’ machine was not functional for 17 months while hearing the petition of one 23-year-old Mohammad Quayamuddin, who claimed that he was unable to get treatment since May 2015 for his skin ailment as the machine was not working. —PTI
