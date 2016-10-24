Delhi

AI plane’s tyre bursts; makes emergency landing at IGIA

An Air India plane, carrying 108 passengers and crew members on board, on Sunday made an emergency landing at the Indira Gandhi International airport here after its tyre burst while taking off from Udaipur.

The aircraft (Airbus 319 operating as flight no AI-472) took off at about 7.20 p.m. from Udaipur’s Maharana Pratap International Airport and just before it took to the skies, a loud bang was heard, officials said.

The incident was witnessed by CISF’s watch tower unit at Udaipur and immediately the air traffic control (ATC) tower was intimated, they said.

An inspection team was rushed to the tarmac, who found fragments of tyre on the runway following which the pilot of the plane was alerted and also the Delhi airport, for a possible emergency landing.

“The flight, however, landed safely and all passengers and crew are safe,” an Air India spokesperson said, adding there 108 passengers on board, besides the crew members. - PTI

