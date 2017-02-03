Delhi

AI pilot, cabin crew grounded after failing alcohol test

A woman pilot and another crew member of the State-owned Air India have been grounded for three months after they failed a pre-flight alcohol test.

The crew members, who have been taken off from flying for failing to clear the pre-flight medical test were to operate Air India’s Rajkot flight from New Delhi on January 25, sources said.

Violating safety

As part of the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) safety regulations, all pilots and cabin crew must undergo a breath analyser test before and after flights.

Incidentally, the airline’s head of operations, himself a senior executive pilot, is facing a probe for allegedly skipping the mandatory test.

“The woman pilot and cabin crew, along with other operating crew were rostered for Air India flight AI-9631 on January 25 for Rajkot from New Delhi. After they reported for duty, as per norms, they were told to undertake breath analyser test. However, the findings were positive,” a source said.

The matter was reported to the DGCA and the two crew members were taken off for flying for three months, the source said.

No comment from AI

The Air India spokesperson, meanwhile, was not available for comments.

Aircraft rules prohibit crew members from taking any alcoholic drink 12 hours prior to the commencement of a flight.

Any crew member who tests positive in the pre-flight medical check or refuses to take a breath-analyser test is required to be taken off flying duty for at least four weeks and the airline is required to initiate disciplinary proceedings. —PTI

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | Jun 6, 2020 1:49:47 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Delhi/AI-pilot-cabin-crew-grounded-after-failing-alcohol-test/article17151343.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY