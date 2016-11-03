ACB teams visits DCW office

A team from Anti-Corruption Branch on Wednesday visited the Delhi Commission for Women office to collect some documents and also submit a questionnaire to its chief Swati Maliwal in connection with its probe into an alleged recruitment scam in the commission.

“It was a routine visit by our team to collect some documents that were not there with us,” said a senior ACB officer.

Meanwhile, the DCW alleged that the ACB team furnished an 11-point questionnaire and refused to give them time to submit answers.

“Maliwal requested the ACB officials that she will cooperate with the investigation and sought time to furnish the response as the information sought is voluminous. However, the officials refused to provide her time and insisted that the same be provided then and there,” a DCW spokesperson alleged.

They alleged that due to the pressure created by the ACB sleuths, “the entire functioning of the Commission suffered and several crucial summons, including the one to the Vice-Chancellor of DU on Pinjra Tod complaint had to be postponed”.

Later, in the evening, the ACB officials relented and gave time of two days to Ms. Maliwal to furnish her reply, the spokesperson added.

The ACB has been probing the matter for the last few months and based on the questioning of Ms. Maliwal’s staff, it was found that due procedure “was not followed in appointments” and an FIR under relevant section of Prevention of Corruption Act and Sections 409 (criminal breach of trust) and 120B (punishment of criminal conspiracy) of the IPC was registered against her. PTI