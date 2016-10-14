ACB summons Amanatullah Khan

With the matter already referred to the CBI, the Anti-Corruption Branch on Thursday issued summons to former Delhi Waqf Board chairman Amanatullah Khan, asking him to appear before it in connection with the alleged “recruitment scam”.

The ACB has also summoned Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia in connection with the alleged recruitment scam in the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW).

“Amanatullah Khan has been asked to join the enquiry and be present in the ACB office in Civil Lines tomorrow (Friday) afternoon,” an ACB official said. “We have received two complaints against Mr. Khan, one from a BJP leader and RTI activist Vivek Garg, and another from Mohammad Mustafa. The complaints allege that recruitments in the Board were made without following due procedure. He will be questioned on Friday in connection with Vivek Garg’s complaint,” he added.

Board dissolved

In September, the ACB had raided the Waqf Board office in old Delhi’s Daryaganj and took away some files. On October 7, Lieutenant-Governor Najeeb Jung dissolved the Board, which had been constituted by the Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP government, and quashed all appointments made by Mr. Khan.

Also, Mr. Jung referred the matter related to the Delhi Waqf Board to the CBI, seeking investigation into the “deliberate and persistent acts of illegality, violation of rules, allegations of corruption, possibility of malafide”.

“They (Centre) have unleashed all agencies against me. A new complaint is registered in the ACB filed by Vivek Garg, a BJP member. They do not want the Waqf Board to work as we had unearthed previous scams and were doing work for the welfare of the Muslim community,” Mr. Khan said in his defence.

“When the same matter is pending with the ACB, and now that the L-G has referred it to the CBI, why was Mr. Garg’s complaint registered? L-G’s order will be challenged in the court of law,” Mr. Khan said.

AAP out in support

AAP leaders, meanwhile, came out in support of Mr. Khan. They claimed that the L-G’s office was being ‘misused’ by the Centre with investigating agencies unleashed after them.

“Amanatullah Khan had recently exposed an 1,100 bigha land (done in the Congress’ tenure). The Waqf Board made a profit for the first time. Many BJP and RSS leaders have constructed malls and hotels on Waqf Land. Mr. Khan had been doing a lot of work and he had exposed the DDA, which is headed by the L-G. Najeeb Jung is propagating RSS’ agenda,” said AAP’s Delhi convenor Dilip Pandey.

He also defended DCW chairperson Swati Maliwal and said that after she exposed the nexus between a ‘senior BJP leader who is also a Union Minister’ with the brothel owners’, such ‘false’ cases were bound to be registered against her.