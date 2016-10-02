ABVP wins president’s post in Allahabad univ. students’ union polls

The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad has won the president’s post in the prestigious Allahabad University Students’ Union, which has traditionally been dominated by socialist-leftist parties.

This is the first time since the restoration of the central university’s student polls in 2012 that the ABVP has secured the top-most berth.

BJP president Amit Shah congratulated the ABVP for “scripting history.” “The results of the Allahabad University Students’ Union elections represent the resolve of the Uttar Pradesh’s youth towards a change,” Mr. Shah tweeted.

The ABVP also secured the post of joint secretary, while the other three posts — vice-president, general secretary and cultural secretary — were won by the Samajwadi Chhatra Sabha, the students’ body of the Samajwadi Party. The ABVP is the students’ wing of the RSS-BJP.

Rohit Mishra of ABVP defeated the SCS’ Ajit Yadav by a thin margin of 95 votes to win the president’s post. While Mr. Mishra secured 3,397 votes, Mr. Yadav, also known as ‘Vidhayak’ got 3,302.

The SCS, however, saw its candidates Adeel Hamza (Sahil) and Shivbalak Yadav elected as vice-president and general secretary. Mr. Hamza defeated his nearest rival by 120 votes in a tight battle, while Mr. Yadav secured a comfortable win. The SCS’ Manish Kumar Saini got elected as the cultural secretary while the ABVP’s Abhishek Kumar Pandey won the joint secretary post. The students’ wings of Leftist parties fared poorly. Barring one SFI candidate Suyash Maurya, who stood third in the cultural secretary race, all other Left candidates were out of the top three ranks. The AISA’s president candidate stood seventh out of eight candidates.

