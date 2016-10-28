ABVP disrupts meeting

: A public meeting on the topic “The Idea of a University” being organised by the All India Students' Union (AISA) at Arts Faculty on the North Campus was disrupted on Thursday by members of the Akhil Bhartiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP).

The call for the meeting was given to show solidarity with the struggle for freedom of expression in campuses across the country and in solidarity with missing JNU student Najeeb Ahmed.

Sources said the organisers of the event were first denied permission by the university administration but later allowed to conduct the meeting on the condition that they do not use a microphone. The meeting was carried out under police protection.

“As soon as the event began, ABVP activists, led by DUSU president Amit Tanwar, gathered at the venue and started a protest against us. They started abusing the speakers and then forcefully entered the event,” said AISA activist Kawalpreet Kaur. “For me the idea of a university is to breathe freely as woman without the threat of being assaulted by any goon who does not agree with me,” added Ms. Kaur.

Counter-allegations

Meanwhile, the ABVP alleged that they had only formed a human chain inside the Arts Faculty to protest against AISA vitiating the atmosphere of Delhi University.

A scuffle broke out at the meeting in the presence of Delhi Police that had been called in to ensure that public discussion and the parallel protest could take place at the same venue.

The public meeting was addressed by Mr. Satish Deshpande (Professor, Sociology Department, DU), Mr. Saumybrata Choudhary (Professor, SAA, JNU) and Mr. Anup Dhar, among others.

Police said that nobody was injured at the event and that they had to intervene when they saw that sloganeering between the two groups intensified.

