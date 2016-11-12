AAP slams poll panel for ‘wrong’ notices

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) lashed out at the Election Commission (EC) on Friday for sending ‘wrong’ notices to nine of its MLAs for holding office-of-profit as chairpersons in ‘Rogi Kalyan Samitis’ (RKSs).

The AAP leaders said that the EC is now being used by ‘anti-democratic’ forces.

The party also demanded action against the complainant in the case, who had also named Delhi Assembly Speaker Ram Niwas Goel, in the list of 27 MLAs in this matter. On Wednesday, Mr. Goel had slammed the EC for wrongly issuing him a notice and “maliciously” publicising it to give the impression that he was wrongfully holding an office to which he was not entitled to.

“The fact is that I have never been and nor am I at present either a chairperson or a member of any of the RKSs,” Mr Goel. had said.

The complainant had alleged that the post of chairperson in Rogi Kalyan Samitis in government hospitals was an office-of-profit and demanded that the MLAs holding these posts be disqualified.

‘Malicious campaign’

“AAP MLAs are not being allowed to work for public welfare and are dragged into controversies to confuse the public through a motivated, false and malicious campaign,” the AAP said in an official statement.

As per the Delhi Members of Legislative Assembly of Delhi (Removal of Disqualification) Act, 1997, the post of chairpersons, vice chairpersons and members of RKSs are not office-of-profit, the party said. The party has demanded exoneration of the rest of 16 MLAs.

“It is a sad that the democratic institutions and constitutional offices, which were once highly respected by all and feared by miscreants are allowing themselves to be used by anti-democratic, narrow minded, sectarian elements,” the AAP said.