AAP seeks CBI inquiry into ‘mega pension scam’

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Wednesday sought a CBI inquiry into the alleged pension scam by the BJP-led municipal corporations.

‘₹2,000 crore scam’

In a press conference, AAP Minister Kapil Mishra said that a ₹2,000 crore ‘mega pension scam’ is being run in the civic bodies, which has been going on for almost two decades.

“It is a matter of extreme shame that the BJP-ruled corporations are trying to hush up the mega scam, which was exposed by the Chief Auditor of Municipal Accounts,” said Mr. Mishra.

The Minister promised that after the municipal polls, the AAP will probe all acts of corruption and mismanagement in the corporations “which have ruined the basic sanitation and hygiene conditions of Delhi. It is an extremely serious issue that poor sanitation workers are politically and economically exploited”.

“A scam went on unchecked for nearly two decades in the erstwhile unified MCD and later on even after trifurcation,” the Minister said.

Mr. Mishra said that in the current financial year 2016-17, the Delhi government has so far released ₹1,102 crore to the north corporation and ₹609 crore to the east corporation under non-planned head, which is primarily for payment of salaries. “If this pension scam had been prevented, all three corporations would have comfortably paid the salaries to all their employees from Group A to D for a complete year, without having to look here and there,” Mr. Mishra said.