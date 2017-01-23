AAP refutes Yogendra Yadav’s claim on loans

Refuting the claims of Swaraj Abhiyan leader Yogendra Yadav, according to whom only three students have been sanctioned loans so far this year, the Aam Aadmi Party government on Sunday said that deliberate attempts were being made to spread wrong information about the loan scheme.

100 applications okayed

The government said in a statement that 100 applicants had been sanctioned loans amounting to ₹3.55 crore in the current financial year so far. In the last financial year, 54 students were sanctioned loans amounting to ₹1.52 crore, the statement added.

The Directorate of Higher Education, meanwhile, said that the Delhi Higher Education and Skill Development Guarantee scheme provided assistance of up to ₹10 lakh without any collaterals. “There are no predetermined slabs for the loan amount. Any amount up to ₹10 lakh can be availed under the scheme,” it said while adding that applications can be submitted on the web portal www.studentloan.delhi.gov.in.

On Saturday, Yogendra Yadav had said that the AAP government spent ₹30 lakh on advertisements for the loan scheme for students, but sanctioned just ₹3.15 lakh for three students till December last year. “So far, around 400 applications have been received for the current fiscal year. Of these, more than 100 applicants have already been sanctioned loans amounting to ₹3.55 crore,” the official statement read.

According to the government’s statement, three students had been sanctioned loans of over ₹7.5 lakh.