AAP organises shradhanjali sabha

: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) paid tribute to Ram Kishan Grewal, who allegedly committed suicide over the issue of One Rank, One Pension (OROP), at central Delhi’s Jantar Mantar on Thursday.

Those present at the shradhanjali sabha included prominent leaders such as Delhi convenor Dilip Pandey, Labour Minister Gopal Rai and Water Minister Kapil Mishra.

‘BJP betrayed soldiers’

The party targeted the Bharatiya Janata Party-led government at the Centre for allegedly betraying the country’s soldiers.

They also targeted Union Minister V.K. Singh and Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar from the platform for their “insensitive” comments on the deceased veteran.

“Thankfully, Chandra Shekhar Azad is not alive today. Otherwise, BJP would not have recognised him as a martyr like they are refusing to grant the status of martyrdom to Ram Kishan Grewal,” Mr. Mishra said.

Union Minister General (retd.) Mr. Singh had, earlier in the day, said Mr. Grewal was a Congress worker, a day after he raised questions about the “mental state” of the 70-year-old ex-serviceman, while the Haryana Chief Minister held that only those who lay down their lives at the border are declared martyrs.

Mr. Rai accused the Centre of crushing the protest by first shifting the body of the ex-serviceman out of Delhi and then releasing Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who was detained by the police on Wednesday.

Not willing to relent

The event also saw the participation of a former Major-ranked officer, who claimed to have been demonstrating at Jantar Mantar for over 500 days to demand the implementation of One Rank, One Pension (OROP). Major (retd) Rajendra Singh said, “I have every right to do so, and we will support whoever supports our cause. V. K. Singh, who does not know his birth date, should refrain from making such insensitive statements.”