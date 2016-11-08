AAP holds protest in Punjab grain mandis

Even as the Aam Aadmi Party on Monday held State-wide protests in the grain markets of Punjab against the ruling Shiromani Akali Dal – Bharatiya Janta Party government allegedly for lack of adequate lifting arrangement of paddy, Akali leaders have dismissed allegations, saying AAP is spreading lies for political gains ahead of impending assembly polls.

AAP leaders and workers staged protests (dharna) in grain markets in many parts of the State and demonstrated against the ruling SAD-BJP government, accusing it of adopting anti-farmer policies. AAP state convener, Gurpreet Singh Waraich said the state government is harassing the farmers by delaying the procurement process and not paying the paddy sum.

In Ludhiana, senior AAP leader H. S. Phoolka said that due to the anti-farmers policies of SAD-BJP and Congress during the past 20 years, the hard working farmers of state had come under a heavy burden of loans and were being forced to commit suicides and warned that “Badals” and “Amarinder” will have to pay the price for neglecting the farmers.

Another AAP leader Daljit Singh Grewal said that the farmers were being harassed by procurement staff in the name of high moisture and were being forced to pay bribes for selling their crop.

“Government should immediately redress the problems of farmers in markets and release their payments at the earliest and warned that in case farmers’ problems are not redressed, AAP will further strengthen the agitation,” he said. SAD leaders meanwhile have criticised AAP for raking the issue for political gains ahead of Assembly polls.

“Punjab farmers are completely satisfied with process of paddy procurement and AAP was still living in a make belief world,” senior SAD leader Maheshinder Singh Grewal said in statement on Sunday, adding that the protest by AAP was nothing more than a photo-op exercise.

Mr. Grewal has slammed Mr. Gurpreet Waraich on allegations levelled by him and asked Mr. Waraich to file an affidavit with names of farmers who had been asked to pay Rs 100 per quintal to procure their paddy produce as claimed by him.

“If you cannot do this then you better apologise to the government functionaries whom you are defaming to score political points against the State government". Mr Grewal said, adding that not a single complaint had been received in this regard from any farmer and Ghuggi should submit proof of his allegations or tender an unqualified apology.