AAP holds dharnas over Badal govt’s ‘apathy’

Activists of the Aam Aadmi Party on Monday staged dharnas in the grain markets of the State to protest against the Punjab government’s alleged “apathy” towards farmers, especially paddy growers.

Protests were held at Nawanshahr, Balachaur and Banga in Nawanshahr district and Phagwara and Moga, reports here said.

Charanjit Singh Channi, Brig (retd) Raj Kumar and Harjot Kaur, who will contest from Nawanshahr, Balachaur and Banga Assembly segments respectively on AAP ticket in the upcoming Punjab assembly polls, led these dharnas.

In Nawanshahr, the activists first gathered at the party office on Saloh Road and from there they proceeded to the grain market.

Addressing protestors, the speakers, including Mr Channi, lambasted the Badal government for its alleged failure to make timely payments to the farmers for the procured paddy.

They held the alleged “embezzlement of Rs 12,000 crore funds by the Badal government responsible for the present financial crunch in the State”.

They alleged that due to this food scam, banks led by State Bank of India had stopped lending money to the Punjab government for further procurement.

The speakers also targeted Punjab Congress Chief Amarinder Singh, saying he was making “shallow promises” just to get the reins of the State.

In Balachaur mandi, Mr Kumar started the dharna at around 3.30 pm.

AAP leader S. P. S. Mrar alleged that paddy growers were being harassed in mandis.

Congress promise

Meanwhile, in Morinda the State Congress senior vice-president Lal Singh said if the party comes to power in Punjab it will eradicate the menace of drugs, unemployment and corruption in the first six months of it forming the government.

“The Congress party will finish these problems in the first six months of coming to power in 2017,” he claimed after flagging-off the second phase of ‘Jawani Sambhal Yatra’ here in poll-bound Punjab.

“The youth of Punjab have suffered the most in the last 10 years. Drugs have entered every house and is easily available because of the police-politico nexus being run under the SAD-BJP government,” he alleged.

“The wealth of the first family of Punjab has multiplied while the State has deteriorated in every sector. Corruption has engulfed every sphere of life,” Mr. Lal said.

Meanwhile, Indian Youth Congress president Raja Amrinder Warring said this time the youth will bring revolution in Punjab and strengthen the Congress party by forming government in 2017.

“The youth will play major a role in the ousting of this corrupt and visioness government of SAD-BJP which has ruined the State in last 10 years,” he said.

Punjab Congress Legislature Party chief Charanjit Singh Channi expressed shock over the “insult” heaped upon family members of freedom fighters during the inauguration of an “incomplete” Jang-e-Azadi memorial at Jalandhar on Sunday.

The ‘yatra’ will be covering 22 constituencies and will end on November 11 in Amritsar, Mr. Lal said. - PTI

