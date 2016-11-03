AAP govt takes suggestions from traders for implementation of GST

On the eve of a crucial two-day meet over the Goods and Services Tax (GST) here on Thursday, the Delhi government has, on the basis of surveys among the Capital’s traders, compiled a list of suggestions for the implementation of the proposed tax regime from the following fiscal.

According to a source, the suggestions mainly consisted of seeking exemption for certain commodities in “larger public interest” and an at attempt at keeping the existing tax slabs at bay.

“We have conducted surveys with different bodies representing different trader communities over the last 15 days and have forwarded our recommendations to the Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister Manish Sisodia,” said Brijesh Goyal, convenor of the Aam Aadmi Party’s Trade Wing.

A senior government official said that representatives of Delhi’s traders had sought exemption from the GST for items such as food grains, vegetable oils and textiles given their status as “essential commodities” so that these “did not go beyond the reach of the aam aadmi ”.

Another suggestion, the official said, was allowing traders with an annual turnover of less the Rs.1.5 crore to be under State GST and turnovers above it to be under the Central GST. “Those dealing in commodities such as footwear want to be included in the slab of under six per cent, spare part dealers in the 12 per cent slab and those dealing in consumables such as sweets and bakers to be under the six per cent slab,” Mr. Goyal said.