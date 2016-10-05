AAP govt reasserts support to PM, Army

A day after Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s statement on the ‘surgical strikes’ carried out by the Army across the LoC snowballed into a controversy, the AAP — in a major damage- control exercise — ‘effusively praised’ the Army and PM Narendra Modi.

In an official statement, the AAP said that they are “grateful to the Prime Minister for his government’s strong action against Pakistan-sponsored terrorism within PoK. When it comes to national security, the AAP stands firmly with the Prime Minister in the effort to counter Pakistan’s dangerous play against India”.

The statement comes after Mr. Kejriwal, in a video message, asked the PM to ‘prove’ that Pakistan is wrong in claiming that no surgical strikes took place.

“On Saturday, the Pakistan Army took international media to the LoC to show that no surgical strikes took place. I appeal to the PM that the way he and the Army taught Pakistan a lesson, he should also unmask the propaganda by Pakistan,” Mr. Kejriwal had said.

On Tuesday, the BJP attacked the AAP and demanded Mr. Kejriwal’s resignation for ‘questioning the Indian Army and supporting Pakistan’s claim’.

AAP spokesperson Ashutosh asserted that the party was not playing politics over the strikes adding that they saluted Mr. Modi’s bold steps, despite all their differences with the Centre.

“Since the past few days Pakistan is trying to insult the Indian Army through the international media and is belittling the sacrifice of our soldiers. The PM must give a firm response. The AAP stands with the PM and the Army during this national crisis,” Ashutosh said.

“Our blood boils when Pakistan spreads falsehood across the world about India’s surgical strikes. We appeal to the PM to expose Pakistan’s lies,” said AAP’s national spokesperson Sanjay Singh.

CM a joker: Sherawat

Meanwhile, AAP's rebel MLA Colonel Devinder Sehrawat mocked Mr. Kejriwal’s statement. “Video of Army Operation - Joker's. What else can you expect - They taught and flourished in Art of Sting. Army is Not Baniya ke Dukan (sic).”

After Kejriwal’s video on surgical strikes causes an uproar, party goes into

damage-control mode