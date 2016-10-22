AAP accuses Vijay Goel of tax evasion, complains to ACB

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Friday filed a complaint against Union Sports Minister and BJP MP Vijay Goel and his son with the Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB) for alleged graft and tax evasion.

AAP leaders said that Mr Goel “misused” his powers to evade property tax and conversion charges for a Haveli his son had restored.

AAP’s Delhi convenor Dilip Pandey, who filed the complaint with the ACB, said that the Mayor of the North Delhi Municipal Corporation, along with Mr. Goel, had got a proposal through the civic body to give an exemption to the Minister from conversion/parking charges of a building owned by Siddhant Goel, Mr. Goel’s son.

“Mr. Goel, deliberately in connivance with the officers, extended the illegal decision (of seeking exemption of conversion and parking charges for all notified heritage building) to other similarly placed properties,” the AAP leader said.

Mr Pandey, in his complaint, wrote that the North Corporation is already facing a deficit of about Rs.2,700 crore and the ‘illegal and unlawful acts’ of Mr. Goel and others are motivated to make illegal gains at the cost of the public exchequer. “Mr. Goel and others and officers of the NDMC hatched a conspiracy and caused a loss of Rs.25 crore to the public exchequer,” Mr. Pandey wrote in his complaint.

Taking on the ACB, Mr Pandey said: “if the ACB doesn’t act on our complaint, we will explore other legal options.” The AAP had in the past alleged that the ACB doesn’t act against Congress and BJP leaders and only targets the AAP.

Rubbishing AAP’s claims, Mr. Goel said that the Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia headed Shahjahanabad Redevelopment Board in September last year and had exempted all heritage properties from all taxes.

As per the guidelines of the Board, the heritage structures are exempt from any kind of property tax and conversion charges apart from VAT, luxury tax, entertainment tax, or service tax. No stamp duty will be charged on the purchase of any notified heritage building or that under process of notification for the prescribed adaptive re-uses.

Çheck your facts, Goel tells AAP leaders

“Mr. Pandey doesn’t know that Mr. Sisodia had lauded the municipal corporations for exempting the heritage properties from tax. Moreover, Mr. Sisodia himself cleared the proposal to exempt havelis as the Board’s chief. The AAP needs to get its facts correct before maligning any one. Mr. Pandey himself is facing cases and the ACB is probing them,” said Mr. Goel.

In September, the BJP-ruled North Corporation had moved a proposal to introduce a tax-exemption rule that benefits over 750 heritage buildings in its jurisdiction. The BJP leadership in the civic body dismissed the allegations saying that they were only trying to offer incentives for the preservation of heritage.

“This is a ridiculous allegation. Our effort is to preserve Delhi’s heritage,” said Leader of the House Vijay Prakash Pandey.

The North Corporation had first waived off property tax charges for all heritage buildings about two years ago. The controversy started when a proposal to waive conversion and parking charges for Mr. Goel’s property was put before the Standing Committee.

Recognising the political implication, the proposal was referred back and amended to include all 750 heritage buildings, not just Mr. Goel’s haveli .

