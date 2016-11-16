AAP MLA demands lie detector test on V-C

: Aam Aadmi Party MLA Saurabh Bhardwaj on Tuesday demanded that a lie detector test be conducted on the JNU Vice-Chancellor and those accused of assaulting M.Sc Biotechnology student Najeeb Ahmed, who has been missing from the campus for a month.

“The government is claiming that we will become a superpower, but when students are going missing from campuses, how can we progress? Why hasn’t Najeeb been traced yet? Only because the students accused of assaulting him are from the ABVP? I demand that a lie detector test be conducted on them,” Mr. Bhardwaj said while addressing a gathering at JNU.

“The Vice-Chancellor should also undergo brain mapping and lie detector test about why no action has been taken against the said students,” he added.—PTI