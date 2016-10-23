A year on, govt says no plans to change noise norms

A year after the Delhi government said it was considering stricter norms for noise pollution from firecrackers, the proposal seems to have been forgotten.

West Bengal had banned firecrackers that emitted sound more than 90 decibels — the country-wide norm is 125 db. Anything above 70 db is considered unsafe for humans.

After the National Green Tribunal (NGT) upheld the West Bengal Pollution Control Board’s decision in October 2015, the Delhi government said it too would consider the same. In November 2015, officials of the Delhi Environment and Forest Department told The Hindu that they were looking to reduce the noise limit to 90 db. The Hindu reported the same on November 6, 2015.

However, almost a year later, the department is no longer considering the move.

“There are no plans to change the norms. The pollution norms are decided by the Centre for the entire country,” Environment and Forest Department Secretary Chandraker Bharti said on Saturday.

Meanwhile, environmentalists continue to demand that the government make the norms more stringent.

‘Stricter rules needed’

“The Delhi government had set up a committee to come up with regulations for crackers last year. One of the objectives was to lower the sound limit below the national norm of 125 db. But this has been a non-starter,” said Anumita Roychowdhury, head of the air pollution and clean transportation programme of the Centre for Science and Environment.

She added that while the government and the people of Delhi had started talking about air pollution seriously, there was uncertainty on whether it would translate into any action against fireworks.

