A step in the right direction

By mid-2017, passengers at the New Delhi railway station will no longer break into sweat while walking to their respective platforms.

“Staircase free”

With more escalators being added and elevators to be commissioned soon, the railway station is going to become nearly “staircase free”.

The railway station already has 16 operational escalators, one each for its 16 platforms. With seven new escalators to be added this year, the total number by the end of 2017 would stand at 23.

Elevators to make debut

Apart from escalators, elevators are soon going to make a debut at the New Delhi railway station. By the end of 2017, the railway authorities plan to install nine elevators at the station.

“The elevators will be commissioned as soon as we provide space for them,” said Arun Arora, the Divisional Railway Manager, Delhi Division.

He said that elevators would have become operational at the station by now if not for the heavy rush of passengers during the recent festive season, followed by the dense spell of fog.

He said staircases have to be closed for elevators to be installed, which was not possible due to the rush.

“In the last two years, 16 escalators have come up at the railway station. Though work on installation of more escalators was closed due to the rush, it has started again. We will have more escalators at the railway station in a few months,” Mr. Arora said.

‘More accessible’

He added that the plan to install more escalators and elevators at the station was to make it passenger-friendly, particularly for the differently-abled and senior citizens.

“The face of the railway station will change soon, as we are making it more accessible for the differently-abled and senior citizens,” the the Divisional Railway Manager said.

One foot over bridge at the railway station, which is at the extreme left of the station building if one approaches from the Ajmeri Gate side, has been installed along with escalators to reach every platform.

Apart from escalators to reach each of the 16 platforms, the authorities also aim to provide at least one elevator at each platform. Sites for these elevators have already been identified and materials for their construction have also arrived.

Delhi Metro model

According to sources, the Delhi Division of Northern Railway is trying to follow the Delhi Metro model of operating escalators and elevators at its stations.

“Though Delhi Metro stations don’t see as many passengers with heavy luggage as railway stations do, they still keep working even when installed at entry points where the machines are exposed to the elements,” said an official, who did not wish to be named.