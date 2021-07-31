99.84% Class XII students clear CBSE exam in Delhi

NEW DELHI

31 July 2021 02:46 IST

Region secures second spot in pass percentage nationwide

In the CBSE Class XII results released on Friday, Delhi East and Delhi West saw a pass percentage of 99.84% — the second-highest in the country after Trivandrum (99.89%).

Last year, the pass percentage for Delhi was 94.39%. In 2019, Delhi had a pass percentage of 91.87% and in 2018 result, it was 89%.

Region-wise, in 2020, Delhi West and Delhi East were placed in fourth and fifth positions respectively in the national list with Trivandrum, Bengaluru and Chennai regions scoring better.

Advertising

Advertising

The CBSE Class XII examination was scheduled to be conducted on May 4 but was cancelled due to the sharp rise in COVID cases.

The board came out with an alternative policy for assessment that was cleared by the Supreme Court on June 17. The policy gave 40% contribution to marks obtained by students in Class XII based on unit test/mid-term and pre-board examination, 30% contribution to Class XI marks based on the theory component and 30% on the average theory component of the best three performing subjects out of main five subjects in Class X.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal took to Twitter to announce the results of the performance of Delhi govt. schools: “Congratulations to Delhi govt. schools students, teachers and parents Congrats Team Delhi Education Overall pass : 99.96% (97.92% last yr) 875 Schools have 100% result (396 last year) 885 students score above 95% (442 students last yr) Its historic! [sic].”

Congratulating the students, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisoida tweeted: “Congratulations to all our class 12th students on your board exam results. I am extremely proud of you as you have survived extraordinary circumstances and adapted to the new form of learning. My best wishes for your journey ahead [sic].”

This year, the CBSE had not released a merit list of a breakup of results between private and government schools in the Capital. The result for over 65,000 candidates is still being prepared and will be declared by August 5, the CBSE said.