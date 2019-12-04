98.19% of water samples fit for drinking in Delhi: Delhi Jal Board

Weeks after the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) said that water in Delhi was the most unsafe among 21 State capitals in India, the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) on Wednesday said that 98.19% of the 4,204 samples the Board collected from across the city were found to be fit for drinking.

In November, a study by BIS, based on 11 water samples collected from across the city said that all the samples had failed. After the BIS study, the DJB collected five samples from each municipal ward of the city and tested it.

As per World Health Organisation (WHO) norms, allowable limit of unsatisfactory results is 5% in a large sample size and Delhi’s performance is comfortably within WHO norms, according to the DJB.

"DJB collected about 4,204 samples from Delhi. 4,128 samples were found to be satisfactory. 98.19% samples were found to be fit for drinking and the unsatisfactory samples were just 1.81%," DJB Vice Chairman Dinesh Mohaniya said while addressing a press conference on Wednesday.

Mr. Mohaniya termed the BIS study as a "conspiracy" not only to defame DJB, but also Delhi. "The BIS report was politically motivated. The report was published just ahead of Delhi election and the report was technically wrong and WHO SOP (Standard Operating Procedure) was not followed in testing," Mr. Mohaniya said.

The BIS study triggered a political blame game in the Capital with the AAP government rejecting the study and the BJP accusing the State government of supplying "poisonous" water.