Delhi

9,740 get jab, just 54% of daily vaccination target

A beneficiary gets the jab at Lok Nayak Hospital in Delhi.  

A total of 9,740 beneficiaries, healthcare and front-line workers, took the COVID-19 vaccination on Monday and there were 11 Adverse Events Following Immunisation (AEFI), said a Delhi government spokesperson.

The number of people vaccinated on Monday was 54.1% of the daily target of 18,000. Delhi uses both vaccines for COVID-19, Covaxin and Covishield. Of the 11 AEFI, eight were from using Covishield and three were from Covaxin.

Healthcare workers include, doctors, nurses, sanitation staff at healthcare facilities and others. While front-line workers include government employees, police, teachers and others.

The vaccination of healthcare workers started in the city on January 16 and frontline workers from the first week of February.

Around 2.4 lakh healthcare workers and 3.4 lakh front-line workers have been registered with the government, as per officials.

1,096 active cases

Delhi witnessed 125 new COVID-19 cases in 24 hours, taking the total to 6,36,160, according to a health bulletin released on Monday.

Three more fatalities in a single day have taken the death toll to 10,882. A total of 55,390 tests were done in the past 24 hours.

Of the total cases, 6,24,182 people have recovered and there are 1,096 active cases.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 9, 2021 12:25:17 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Delhi/9740-get-jab-just-54-of-daily-vaccination-target/article33786385.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY