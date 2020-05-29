Delhi

955 foreigners to move out of govt. centres

Nizamuddin congregation participants will be moved to nine designated places

The Delhi High Court on Thursday permitted shifting of 955 foreign nationals, who had participated in the religious congregation at the centre in Nizamuddin here, from institutional quarantine to alternative accommodation.

A Bench of Justice Vipin Sanghi and Justice Rajnish Bhatnagar said all of the foreign nationals will be shifted from government’s quarantine centres to nine designated places here.

Alternative places

The court gave the order after the Centre, the Delhi government and the Delhi Police did not object to the suggestion of counsel representing some of the foreign nationals to shift them to alternative accommodation and that the financial burden will be borne by them.

The court was also informed that 47 chargesheets have been filed against the foreign nationals as of now in the trial court here. The police, earlier this week, told the court that it has neither arrested nor detained any foreign national in the case lodged in connection with the religious congregation at the centre during the lockdown.

“No one has been arrested in the case so far. No one has been detained by the police in this case. More than 900 foreign attendees, including the petitioners, have joined investigation of the case,” the police said.

The submission was made in a petition seeking the release of 916 foreign nationals, who participated in the event and are being held in institutional quarantine since March 30 despite having tested negative for COVID-19.

The plea was filed by 20 of the 916 foreigners who said the continued detention violates the very fabric of liberty. Later, a similar petition came from other foreign nationals.

The advocates appearing for the petitioners had called for the release of all foreign nationals who had tested negative for the virus from institutional quarantine to alternative accommodations, factoring social distancing.

Fresh chargesheets filed

Meanwhile, the Crime Branch of the Delhi Police on Thursday filed another set of chargesheet against foreign nationals who attended the religious event at the centre in Nizamuddin.

A team of the Crime Branch filed 12 chargesheets against 536 Tablighi Jamaat members from three countries, said officials. Till now, the police has already filed 47 chargesheets against 910 foreigners from 35 countries. The chargesheets containing 12,000 pages were filed before Metropolitan Magistrate Tanya Bemniwal, who set June 29 for further hearing.

