94 arrested for Delhi riots based on Driving License photo: Police chief

NEW DELHI:

19 February 2021 13:07 IST

Delhi Police Commisioner S.N. Shrivastava on Friday said that 94 persons were arrested after being identified with their driving licence photo.

Mr. Shrivastava, addressing media at the annual press conference, stressed on how technology was used to ensure “free and fair investigation” into the communal riots which broke out in February 2020.

Talking about investigation of riots, Mr Shrivastava said police acknowledged complaints of all sections and registered as many cases. “We made it a point that no one should have any grievance for their complaint not to be acknowledged. Next, we ensured free and fair investigation. Three SITs were formed for investigation,” he said.

Mr Shrivasata said that technology was used in a “big way” including video analytics and FRS in CCTV footage and compared with criminal data base that police had data available from transport authority.

The CP said that total 231 persons were arrested with the help of CCTV footage and videos available out of which 94 were arrested after being identified with their driving licence photograph.