93 fresh cases and three deaths in city

The Capital reported 93 new COVID-19 cases, after testing 77,979 people, in the last 24 hours in addition to three deaths, says the daily health bulletin issued by the Delhi government.

The cumulative tally stands at 14,34,873 with 14,09,018 recoveries and 25,008 deaths since the pandemic began. There are 847 active cases in the city.

A total of 22,350 people were administered the vaccine on Wednesday, taking the total number of vaccinated people to 85,20,756, as per data provided by the Delhi government’s vaccination bulletin.

According to it, 11,789 beneficiaries were administered first doses while 10,561 received the second dose. The bulletin also stated that the city currently has two days’ stock of vaccine with 3,16,000 doses available for inoculation.