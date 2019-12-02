‘92.9% cases of crime against women pending in city courts’

With a conviction rate of just 33.2%, the Capital recorded 92.9% cases of crime against women pending in various district courts, stated National Crime Records Bureau data for 2017.

A total of 41,302 cases, including 10,120 cases in 2017, are pending for trial in six district courts of Delhi. According to the data, convictions have taken place in 690 cases.

The report stated that a majority of cases under crime against women (CAW) was registered under “Cruelty by Husband or his Relatives” (27.9%), followed by “Assault on Women with Intent to Outrage her Modesty” (21.7%), “Kidnapping and Abduction of Women” (20.5%) and “Rape” (7.0%) in all 19 metropolitan cities.

In 2017, a total of 11,542 cases of CAW were reported in Delhi. The next on the list was Mumbai — 5,453 cases — followed by Bangalore (3,565) and Hyderabad (2,272).

When asked about the poor conviction rate in cases of CAW, a senior officer said the cases are dealt with high priority and the chargesheet is filed within 60 days but during the trial, either the witnesses turn hostile or lack of statement from eyewitness delays the process, thus affecting conviction. Except for 2017, the city has recorded 32,081 cases of CAW pending investigation in Delhi, the highest among all other metro cities.

Separate police teams

“We have separate teams for investigation and law and order in all police stations. This was done for the speedy disposal of cases. Due to law and order duties, the investigation gets affected,” said an officer, adding: “Cases of molestation, rape and other heinous crimes against women are treated on priority basis but those such as cruelty by husband or his relatives take time to investigate.”

Measures taken

The police said they have taken various measures to curb crime against women that include dynamic identification of crime-prone areas, deployment of police resources, dedicated women helpline no. 1091, exclusive women help desk at police stations, anti-stalking services for women, stationing all-woman PCR vans in vulnerable areas, concerted action against consuming alcohol in public places, informing civic agencies regarding dark patches for rectification, self-defence training for women/girls and special drives against tinted glasses in public transport vehicles. “The number of cases of CAW in Delhi is high because of registration. We have various channels for women to approach the police and any kind of complaint is dealt on priority basis and an FIR is registered immediately,” said an officer.