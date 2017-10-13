90 schools respond to administration’s safety order

Around 90 schools have responded to the local administration’s orders under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code last month to implement eight urgent points related to the security of the students. The remaining school authorities have been given an extended deadline of October 18.

“We have so far received response from 90-odd schools with respect to the orders regarding security arrangements in the schools. The rest have been told to ensure implementation of all eight points by the extended deadline of October 18,” said Deputy Commissioner, Gurugram, Vinay Pratap Singh.

Compliance report

Mr. Singh had issued directions related to the security arrangements in the schools on September 25 and directed the schools to submit a compliance report to District Education Officer within 15 days or face action under Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code.

The eight points referred to in the order were constitution of school safety committees with two of the representatives being parents, to ensure all fire equipment are in working condition, separate toilets for non-teaching staff, installation of sufficient number of close-circuit television cameras at appropriate places, deployment of women attendants at toilets for small children, ramps and toilets for children with special needs, installation of Global Positioning System and CCTVs in school buses along with deployment of female attendants and police verification of non-teaching staff.

The order said that all the points were of important nature and need to be addressed immediately.

The directions were issued in the wake of the murder of a Class II student inside Ryan International School in Bhondsi here on September 8.