9 held for selling drugs to students in Noida

November 28, 2023 01:35 am | Updated 01:35 am IST - New Delhi

The Uttar Pradesh police on Monday arrested nine persons for supplying drugs to students at premier educational institutions in Noida in packages similar to the ones used by online shopping platforms, an official said.

They used to lure students through messages on Telegram, Snapchat, and WhatsApp, DCP (Noida) Harish Chander said.

The DCP said the gang members, including college students, supplied drugs to those studying at Amity University, Asian Law College, and other educational institutions in Noida. The police said drugs were being supplied mainly through university students and private cab drivers. The payment was made in cash, they added.

The police said the accused were arrested from green belt service road in front of Mayur roundabout in Sector 126.

The police recovered from them narcotics worth around ₹30 lakh, 10 mobile phones, and a car that was used to supply drugs.

The prime accused has been identified as a man named Akshay Kumar, whose wife works in Taiwan. Another accused, Narendra, brought the supply of indigenous ganja from Rajasthan, a senior officer said.

Rajan, a cab driver, used to bring narcotics from a Nigerian national living in Delhi, the police said, adding that the accused mostly traded in ganja, hashish, and cocaine.

