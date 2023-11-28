HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

9 held for selling drugs to students in Noida

Gang used to contact students at premier institutes through messaging apps; supplied drugs in parcels similar to those used by e-commerce firms

November 28, 2023 01:35 am | Updated 01:35 am IST - New Delhi 

Samridhi Tewari

The Uttar Pradesh police on Monday arrested nine persons for supplying drugs to students at premier educational institutions in Noida in packages similar to the ones used by online shopping platforms, an official said.

They used to lure students through messages on Telegram, Snapchat, and WhatsApp, DCP (Noida) Harish Chander said.

The DCP said the gang members, including college students, supplied drugs to those studying at Amity University, Asian Law College, and other educational institutions in Noida.  The police said drugs were being supplied mainly through university students and private cab drivers. The payment was made in cash, they added.

The police said the accused were arrested from green belt service road in front of Mayur roundabout in Sector 126.

The police recovered from them narcotics worth around ₹30 lakh, 10 mobile phones, and a car that was used to supply drugs.

The prime accused has been identified as a man named Akshay Kumar, whose wife works in Taiwan. Another accused, Narendra, brought the supply of indigenous ganja from Rajasthan, a senior officer said.

Rajan, a cab driver, used to bring narcotics from a Nigerian national living in Delhi, the police said, adding that the accused mostly traded in ganja, hashish, and cocaine. 

Related Topics

Delhi / crime / narcotics & drug trafficking

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.