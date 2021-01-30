9 farmer leaders called to join probe on violence a no-show

None of the nine farmer leaders, who were told to join investigation in connection with the violation of the terms and conditions for the tractor parade that led to violence here on Republic Day, turned up, alleged Delhi Police on Friday.
The Delhi Police special investigation team (SIT) had called farmers’ leaders — Rakesh Tikait, Pawan Kumar, Raj Kishore Singh, Tajender Singh Virk, Jitender Singh, Trilochan Singh, Gurmukh Singh, Harpreet Singh and Jagtar Singh Bajwa — to join the investigation. The notices about the probe were sent to the leaders via WhatsApp and were also pasted outside the tents in which they were staying, said an officer. “We kept waiting for them but they did not come,” said an officer.
The police have so far registered 33 FIRs in connection with the violence on Republic Day that left 394 personnel injured and one protester dead on January 26.
Also, lookout notices were issued against 44 people, including the farmers’ leaders.
On Friday, a team of FSL had gone to Ghazipur border to collect evidence.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath