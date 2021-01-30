9 farmer leaders called to join probe on violence a no-show

Notices sent to them via WhatsApp: police

None of the nine farmer leaders, who were told to join investigation in connection with the violation of the terms and conditions for the tractor parade that led to violence here on Republic Day, turned up, alleged Delhi Police on Friday.

The Delhi Police special investigation team (SIT) had called farmers’ leaders — Rakesh Tikait, Pawan Kumar, Raj Kishore Singh, Tajender Singh Virk, Jitender Singh, Trilochan Singh, Gurmukh Singh, Harpreet Singh and Jagtar Singh Bajwa — to join the investigation. The notices about the probe were sent to the leaders via WhatsApp and were also pasted outside the tents in which they were staying, said an officer. “We kept waiting for them but they did not come,” said an officer.

The police have so far registered 33 FIRs in connection with the violence on Republic Day that left 394 personnel injured and one protester dead on January 26.

Also, lookout notices were issued against 44 people, including the farmers’ leaders.

On Friday, a team of FSL had gone to Ghazipur border to collect evidence.