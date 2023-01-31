88-yr-old woman found dead at home in north-east Delhi

January 31, 2023 01:12 am | Updated 01:13 am IST - New Delhi

An 88-year-old woman was found dead at her house in north-east Delhi’s Karawal Nagar Extension, the police said on Monday.

A senior officer said a PCR call was received around 9 a.m. on Sunday from the victim Shanti Devi’s neighbour. After a newspaper boy told the neighbour that the door of the house was open, the latter went in only to find it ransacked and the elderly woman on her bed, and informed the police.

“We reached the spot and found Ms. Devi lying dead. There were no visible injury marks on her body. The investigation is under way and we are yet to ascertain if anything was stolen,” the officer said.

The body was taken to GTB Hospital for post-mortem examination, and crime and forensic teams examined the spot, the police said, adding that a case under Sections 392 and 302 of the Indian Penal Code has been registered.

Another officer said that CCTV footage of the area is being inspected, with some clips showing movement of two-three unidentified people.

Dinesh Sharma, one of Ms. Devi’s three sons, said he was informed about his mother’s demise on Sunday morning.

“After our father’s death in 2018, my mother did not want to leave the house. We insisted that she live with either me or my brothers, but she refused,” said Mr. Sharma, 68, a resident of Mukherjee Nagar.

He added that only a maid employed by Ms. Devi had access to the house, which consists of eight bedrooms, and she used come around 10 a.m. daily to cook and clean.

“We would often call mother in case of any grievance. She was very old, but an independent woman who would do most of her work on her own. She only had a difficulty walking,” Mr. Sharma said, adding that his mother would spend most of her time sitting outside her house and talking to neighbours.