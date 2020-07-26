87% people recover from COVID-19 in the Capital

New Delhi

26 July 2020 00:19 IST

New cases less than 1,500 for 9th day

The city reported 1,142 new COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of cases to 1,29,531, stated a health bulletin released by the Delhi government on Saturday.

Also, 29 more deaths were reported, taking the total number of deaths to 3,806.

Of the total cases, 1,13,068 people have recovered and there are 12,657 active cases, the recovery rate being 87.29%.

Since the daily new cases touched almost 4,000 – highest so far – on June 23, the number of new cases has been dropping and it has been less than 1,500 for the past nine days.

Though the number of cases was less on Saturday, of the total 20,509 tests conducted in the past 24 hours, 72.2% were rapid antigen tests that have shown a low positivity in the city compared to RT-PCR tests.

The number of active cases have been decreasing since July 1 and it has decreased from 27,007 on July 1 by 53.13% to reach 12,657 on Saturday.

On July 1, a total of 5,892 beds in COVID-19 hospitals were occupied and it has decreased to 3,135 on Saturday.

Also, the positivity rate, which is the percentage of people who test positive, has dropped from 12.2% to 5.5%.