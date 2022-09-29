‘862 more dengue cases under investigation, surge to continue’

The officially reported caseload of 525 is the highest since 2018, according to MCD; doctors attribute the rise to prolonged spell of rain leading to water accumulation and mosquito breeding

The Capital’s dengue caseload stands at 525, according to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi’s latest report, but sources in the civic body say at least 862 more cases are “under investigation” and the surge is likely to continue in the coming weeks.

“Among the 862 cases, there are also patients who are not residents of Delhi and our investigation involves tracking their addresses and checking whether there is mosquito breeding in the area. We take action to prevent the breeding of mosquitoes,” said a senior civic official, adding that the peak in cases will most likely be observed in October.

The 525 cases, according to the MCD’s report, are the highest since 2018 (from January 1 to September 21) after the city recorded 129 infections last week with 72 cases in areas in the civic body’s jurisdiction. Of the total reported cases, close to half (230) remain ‘untraced after investigation’, which, according to officials, is due to incorrect patient details, while 257 cases have been in MCD areas.

Most cases in MCD areas

Out of 12 MCD zones, the highest number of cases has been recorded in areas under the Karol Bagh zone (30), Najafgarh zone (30) and Keshavpuram zone (26), while areas under the New Delhi Municipal Council and the Delhi Cantonment Board have recorded a total of six and 13 cases, respectively.

According to Dr. Ritu Saxena, deputy medical superintendent at the Lok Nayak Hospital, dengue cases in the city will increase further due to the prolonged rain leading to water accumulation.

“The number of fever patients has increased. These patients, including children, are coming to our hospital with fever symptoms and are later on diagnosed with dengue. However, the number of dengue patients is not significant as of now,” she said.

When reached for a comment on the cases “under investigation”, another senior MCD official did not respond.

However, the civic body issued a statement highlighting that it was continuously working towards controlling mosquito breeding.

It added that a special awareness drive will be conducted during the festival season and a rapid response team has been formed under the civic body’s commissioner.

“We [MCD] are also taking legal enforcement for prevention of mosquito breeding and have issued 91,462 legal notices and 33,226 challans for mosquito breeding,” the MCD’s statement read.