Delhi

86 new cases, 5 deaths in city

The city reported 86 new COVID-19 cases in 24 hours, taking the total cases to 14,34,460, according to a health bulletin released by the Delhi government on Saturday.

Also, five deaths were reported in the same period, taking the total number of fatalitiesto 24,988.

A total of 76,619 tests were done in a day and that test positivity rate was 0.11%. Of the total cases, 14,08,456 people have recovered and there are 1,016 active cases.

Vaccine update

A total of 1,60,738 doses of vaccines were administered in the city on Friday and the city’s vaccine stock will last for only two days, as per a vaccination bulletin by the government.


