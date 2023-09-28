ADVERTISEMENT

85.5% turnout in DU teachers’ body poll

September 28, 2023 02:34 am | Updated 02:34 am IST - NEW DELHI:

The Hindu Bureau

Teachers at a polling station in North Campus on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: SHIV KUMAR PUSHPAKAR

Nearly 85.5% of 9,500 eligible voters participated in the Delhi University Teachers’ Association (DUTA) election on Wednesday. The polling began at 10 a.m. and closed at 5 p.m., after which the counting commenced at 6.30 p.m., university officials said. Votes were still being counted till late evening.

The poll witnessed a straight fight between two candidates for the post of the president of the teachers’ body — A.K Bhagi from the RSS-backed National Democratic Teachers’ Front (NDTF) and Aditya Narayan Mishra, fielded by the Democratic United Teachers’ Alliance (D.U.T.A.), a collection of nine teacher organisations and individuals created to take on the NDTF.

Mr. Bhagi, the sitting president of DUTA, sought re-election on the pitch that the NDTF had during his tenure ensured permanent appointments and promotions of teachers.

Mr. Mishra said the D.U.T.A. bloc would safeguard the teachers’ rights and prevent the privatisation of the public-funded university.

